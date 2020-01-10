UK preparing to impose human rights sanctions in early 2020

Sunday 12 January 2020 | About Us | Contact Us | Register for free email alerts Subscribe for full access Login
The Foreign Office has reportedly said the UK will bring its targeted sanctions regime relating to human rights abuses into force immediately after the UK ceases to be an EU Member State on 31 January, and that a list of targeted individuals might be published in February or March 2020. These would be based on powers in the Sanctions and Money-Laundering Act 2018
It was also reported that those targeted may include citizens of Russia, Libya, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia. These potential targets of the sanctions regime were additionally considered in Parliamentary debates on 7 January following the Queen’s Speech, see here and here.
