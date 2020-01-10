EU to start applying targeted measures against Venezuela

The EU’s High Representative, Josep Borrell, has announced that the EU is “ready to start work towards applying targeted measures against individuals” involved in recent acts undermining democracy, rule of law and human rights in Venezuela.

The recent acts relate to the use of force against Juan Guiadó, the President of the National Assembly, and other lawmakers to impede their entry into the National Assembly on 5 January. According to the statement, this resulted in an illegitimate vote for Luis Parra as the President, which “did not respect legal procedures, nor democratic constitutional principles”.

25 Venezuelan officials are currently designated under EU sanctions (see post and post).